These Mountain Climbers Waited to Death
On this day 66 years ago, Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary became the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest. Had they tried it this year, they were likely to get caught in a traffic jam of climbers.
05/29/2019 2:58 AM
- 462.9k
- 8.0k
- 217
92 comments
Thsewang D.07/12/2019 08:23
Actually, Nepal Govt. Should install high tech traffic lights at Base Camp-III, II and 50 Mtrs before the peak. It will help traffic regulation....
Thsewang D.07/12/2019 08:16
Thatz why we are humans....
Rocky S.06/30/2019 04:59
Nepal gov. take care in selecting climber. Many people's are dying.
Ruchi K.06/29/2019 19:09
I was talking about this
Prajwal K.06/29/2019 05:16
What logic bro!
Preet K.06/28/2019 03:54
kit rh ga?
Priyanshu K.06/27/2019 03:36
r u pple nonsense? Radhanath Sikdar had climbed what? our multi storied building???
Mahesh D.06/26/2019 12:11
Sir एक हफ्ता हो गया रोज news feed में ये video दिखायी दे रहा है , में तो bore हो गया हू
Alphones G.06/23/2019 12:29
2012-13 I had a chance to climb mount everest , bt due to bad luck I couldn't climb. And now I look back and thanks to god for not letting me climb and make trash over there .
Namgay D.06/22/2019 16:30
Money talks more than life
Saurabh D.06/22/2019 12:17
aa dekh haal loka da.. Traffic jam at mount Everest 🤔
Aditya S.06/22/2019 06:20
ye dekh
Hrishiraj R.06/21/2019 06:36
Half of these people just want to reach the top. Today these climbers have guides and helpers even to carry their essentials. We need a helipad at the Everest.
Castle P.06/21/2019 06:23
chk this out
Deepraj M.06/20/2019 17:23
eta shon
Mangal S.06/20/2019 12:55
Kaim
M R.06/19/2019 09:39
Indeed a limitation should be imposed to all the climbers. A basic requirements must be maintained.
Shalmi B.06/18/2019 14:34
Nepal gvt is only after money. This is ridiculous. They are destroying the mountains and taking lives. 😡
Srishti K.06/18/2019 14:18
Uff... I dont know why people do such things...come on start using your brains... for what you save that and loose your life!
Shaik I.06/17/2019 18:10
Maro