This Man's Bowling Machine Runs Without Electricity

This bowling machine could put a new spin on batting practice.

06/26/2019 4:57 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 9:07 AM
13 comments

  • Ameya B.
    07/08/2019 04:20

    So it was made by ambathi raydu?🤣🤣

  • Puneet T.
    06/29/2019 23:01

    Jeyabal Palanisamy........ check this out

  • Sathwik N.
    06/28/2019 02:26

    bro... neeedi idena???

  • Chris H.
    06/27/2019 22:59

    this thing

  • Billy B.
    06/27/2019 22:18

    So built this cos he had no1 to play with, and yet still needs some1 to operate it 😕🤔

  • Brut India
    06/27/2019 10:59

    You can learn more about the bowling machine on the inventor's website: https://freebowler.com

  • Rajesh S.
    06/27/2019 08:50

    Sir I want to know all about this.

  • Manivel N.
    06/27/2019 05:51

    A big appreciation for the time spent on making something different from a regular machine. But three things nudges me 1) you still need a partner to press the pedal to release the ball 2) its jus the same olden days concept called catapult 3) 40,000rs for this simple concept?? Its really too much..

  • Ayush K.
    06/26/2019 15:50

    starting aiese krna hoga

  • Nauman A.
    06/26/2019 14:01

    You still need a partner to push the lever ... But still wonderful innovation

  • Rahul Y.
    06/26/2019 08:36

    He should have asked Justin Jacobs his friend in this video to bowl.he would have saved another ₹ 40,000.

  • Georgy R.
    06/26/2019 07:55

    It's amazing

  • Mohammed M.
    06/26/2019 07:19

    It can be also nuclear technology Then detector between batsmen and bowler machine.

