back

UK Parkour Group Detained In Mumbai

Parkour has physical risks, but it can have legal ones too -- as these British parkour enthusiasts found out after being detained by the Mumbai police for their stunts.

12/01/2018 10:53 AM
  • 354.2k
  • 213

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

140 comments

  • Snooky R.
    06/10/2019 14:59

    Girls don't have shame again ooooh,see what girls re doing in this video see link below, https://youtu.be/U3-BOAHLWKs

  • Madhav N.
    12/23/2018 13:20

    Anks Stark remember who else is good at Parkour?

  • Vivek S.
    12/23/2018 05:42

    abe ye assam parkour kha se agya be

  • Rishi P.
    12/22/2018 17:33

    Who did the research on this video? It's horribly misleading.... Fact check before publishing....

  • Wattaba M.
    12/22/2018 10:52

    In my native places there is no such insane people coz there is no building for pakour

  • Prince M.
    12/22/2018 06:39

    Tom cruise didn't got permission to shoot action scenes here for Mission Impossible then who the hell are these guys?

  • Riju S.
    12/21/2018 19:19

    I actually follow their Facebook page lol 😂

  • Sunny M.
    12/21/2018 15:14

    Bengal has..... 1. Kishore Kumar 2. Shaan 3. Arijit Singh

  • Dhanjit S.
    12/21/2018 05:01

    Control your fcking birthrate than talk about people following it

  • Tushar K.
    12/21/2018 02:40

    Sab sahi ja raha tha..fir Krishh aa gaya 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Faisal S.
    12/20/2018 22:57

    there's something special here...be patient and watch it

  • Snehil S.
    12/20/2018 17:04

    my favourite people

  • Akshay V.
    12/20/2018 10:11

    They left India after watching Krish's parkour stant 😂🤣😂🤣

  • Muhammed D.
    12/20/2018 07:38

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BrFaMssDaam/?utm_source=ig_share_sheet&igshid=1ceulxwj1hlzm

  • Vaibhav R.
    12/20/2018 03:39

    india mein nhi hota beta ye sab.. 😂😂😂 police waale laathi bajate hain

  • Rishab H.
    12/19/2018 21:40

    Well that's India...way more old folks talks....narrower than my village alleys...😄

  • Ajay K.
    12/19/2018 12:47

    Very nice

  • Anshul S.
    12/19/2018 08:30

    Stupid fucking laws and they truly deserves to be broken.

  • Deepak B.
    12/19/2018 05:08

    Nice

  • Jadhav C.
    12/18/2018 19:16

    The reason behind surname on spider man peter "parkour " /)