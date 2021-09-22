back

Virat Kohli, India's Confident Captain

He was a cricket-obsessed kid who grew up to become the greatest batsman of his generation. Last week, he said he was stepping down as India's T20 captain. This is Virat Kohli's story...

22/09/2021 5:27 AM
Sports

17 comments

  • Rajkumar M.
    6 hours

    ..."SLAVE PLAYERS" of "GREAT BRITAIN" are PLAYING "CRICKET GAME" 100%..????..e.i..CRICKET GAME was SPREAD among the COMMONWEALTH COUNTRIES by GREAT BRITAIN..????..BUT..CHINA NEVER ACCEPTED this ideology..!!..e.i..CHINESE are DON'T WANT to KEEP BRITAIN'S IDEOLOGY that..ONCE CHINA was also a "BRITAIN'S SLAVE COUNTRY" / "COLONIAL COUNTRY"..????..THAT'S WHY CHINESE are NEVER PLAYED "CRICKET"..????..DO YOU WANT a SLAVE..still..BURBAAK..????...

  • Zubaír P.
    18 hours

    For how many centuries you would introduce him to the world

  • Rima S.
    a day

    ❤️

  • Megha J.
    a day

    Good player....but very arrogant

  • Kam S.
    2 days

    WorstEverCaprtain kohli must go

  • Kaustuv H.
    2 days

    He is a great batsmen! Not sure about "greatest".

  • Kamran B.
    2 days

    KING 🐎.

  • Ravi G.
    2 days

    He has really worked VERY hard to come at this position. Downfall do come, let's support him. Anyways he has GIVEN T20 captaincy and ODI is on the cards. He will never be a burden for the team, he has lots to offer to this Indian side. Believe me cricket will not be the same If he gives up captainship from all format. Go strong KING KOHLI

  • Sibi S.
    3 days

    Good decision

  • Prakarsh P.
    3 days

    dono ka favorite player

  • Rohan A.
    3 days

    Stand by him indians stand by him, because I don't think we'll have second kohli in cricket world., we'll have second tendulkar but not kohli. What he has done to indian test team utmost remarkable. And his passion is out of the world. Winning overseas test series that too in Australia twice and leading 2-1 in England is more important than any icc titles.

  • Arun V.
    3 days

    He has to step out ASAP good if he does in the upcoming t20 WC 😊.

  • Gitansh S.
    3 days

    Join us to celebrate the the achievements of our Athletes

  • Ali C.
    3 days

    All players go through rough patches but the cream always rises to the top. A champion batsman will come back to be the top batsman, it's just matter of time.. 🏏

  • Sudhir A.
    3 days

    Who the hell is sending laughing emojis here , that aren't even the faintest patches on most skilled Kohli....he has been sensational thru out but for few series...

  • Rahul B.
    3 days

    *Greatest INDIAN batsman of his generation.

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Who's going to replace him? https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/anil-kumble-bcci-kohli-fallout-india-head-coach-radar-7516377/