back
Virat Kohli, India's Confident Captain
He was a cricket-obsessed kid who grew up to become the greatest batsman of his generation. Last week, he said he was stepping down as India's T20 captain. This is Virat Kohli's story...
22/09/2021 5:27 AM
- 28.9K
- 494
- 23
17 comments
Rajkumar M.6 hours
..."SLAVE PLAYERS" of "GREAT BRITAIN" are PLAYING "CRICKET GAME" 100%..????..e.i..CRICKET GAME was SPREAD among the COMMONWEALTH COUNTRIES by GREAT BRITAIN..????..BUT..CHINA NEVER ACCEPTED this ideology..!!..e.i..CHINESE are DON'T WANT to KEEP BRITAIN'S IDEOLOGY that..ONCE CHINA was also a "BRITAIN'S SLAVE COUNTRY" / "COLONIAL COUNTRY"..????..THAT'S WHY CHINESE are NEVER PLAYED "CRICKET"..????..DO YOU WANT a SLAVE..still..BURBAAK..????...
Zubaír P.18 hours
For how many centuries you would introduce him to the world
Rima S.a day
❤️
Megha J.a day
Good player....but very arrogant
Kam S.2 days
WorstEverCaprtain kohli must go
Kaustuv H.2 days
He is a great batsmen! Not sure about "greatest".
Kamran B.2 days
KING 🐎.
Ravi G.2 days
He has really worked VERY hard to come at this position. Downfall do come, let's support him. Anyways he has GIVEN T20 captaincy and ODI is on the cards. He will never be a burden for the team, he has lots to offer to this Indian side. Believe me cricket will not be the same If he gives up captainship from all format. Go strong KING KOHLI
Sibi S.3 days
Good decision
Prakarsh P.3 days
dono ka favorite player
Rohan A.3 days
Stand by him indians stand by him, because I don't think we'll have second kohli in cricket world., we'll have second tendulkar but not kohli. What he has done to indian test team utmost remarkable. And his passion is out of the world. Winning overseas test series that too in Australia twice and leading 2-1 in England is more important than any icc titles.
Arun V.3 days
He has to step out ASAP good if he does in the upcoming t20 WC 😊.
Gitansh S.3 days
Join us to celebrate the the achievements of our Athletes
Ali C.3 days
All players go through rough patches but the cream always rises to the top. A champion batsman will come back to be the top batsman, it's just matter of time.. 🏏
Sudhir A.3 days
Who the hell is sending laughing emojis here , that aren't even the faintest patches on most skilled Kohli....he has been sensational thru out but for few series...
Rahul B.3 days
*Greatest INDIAN batsman of his generation.
Brut India3 days
Who's going to replace him? https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/anil-kumble-bcci-kohli-fallout-india-head-coach-radar-7516377/