Virat Kohli On India's World Cup Defeat

Virat Kohli is heartbroken after India's loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup. 😢
188 comments
Rama K.07/31/2019 07:02
Who hold to play bad cricket having much experience and u r over confident ok
Ganapati B.07/30/2019 20:14
Agreed! We respect but everytime, everywhere you cant expect flat tracks. Better to play more cricket in NZ pitches.
Abdul M.07/30/2019 05:31
Ooooooooooooooo0
Abdul M.07/30/2019 05:31
Hiiiiiiiiiii
Abdul M.07/30/2019 05:31
Hooooooooo
Abdul M.07/30/2019 05:31
Haaaaaaaaaaaaazhaaaaa
Rakesh K.07/29/2019 16:31
❤😘MDD😍Virat😍
Ashish G.07/28/2019 09:48
humesha bahane 2014 t20 wc final 2015 wc semi final 2016 t20 wc semi final 2017 CT final 2019 wc semi final
Dibyendu M.07/27/2019 16:17
Captaincy chorde Bhai
Mithuraj D.07/27/2019 11:36
Kohli failed in all time in all type of pressure game. Thats like 2011 . 2015. 2019 world cup semi final and 2017 ct final.
Shaik R.07/26/2019 07:32
You can't play bad cricket that much long in knockouts 45 minutes, just remember the final New Zealand lost the world cup in less than the 45 seconds of bad cricket . So accept the loss don't give bloody reasons
Palash M.07/26/2019 07:12
It's okay champ.. Did not sort out no 4 slot. Dhoni was out of touch but deserved to play his last wc game.. You hit it right next time.. Faith..
Dara S.07/24/2019 17:35
Pant ki jaga Raina ko khilana tha
Khonchaochim M.07/21/2019 12:55
Never support india
Jitu D.07/20/2019 17:48
Ap bora tonamet me kiu atsha nehe khelte ho
Vinod S.07/20/2019 07:33
Team.is.best.on.world.india
Shiv M.07/20/2019 03:36
The problem is except Jadeja nobody really fought. And remember big players win big matches for the team.
Ved P.07/19/2019 15:26
Well done Dhoni group
Sandip K.07/19/2019 12:10
faltu...ntonki
DrRaghavendra P.07/19/2019 08:21
Useless