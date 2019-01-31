back

Virat Kohli On Pandya-Rahul’s Koffee Controversy

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended pending an inquiry into their Koffee With Karan appearance. Here’s what captain Kohli had to say about them. ☕️🏏😮

01/12/2019 4:05 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 10:00 AM
  • 443.7k
  • 262

155 comments

  • Kindness Y.
    01/31/2019 18:52

    Support football

  • Nagaraj A.
    01/30/2019 17:02

    Gud as a leader wel said kohli

  • Kiran J.
    01/30/2019 10:00

    This is a lesson for upcoming cricketers..... Lets keep it gentlemen's game forever

  • Prasun K.
    01/30/2019 08:41

    khub haschis

  • Lalit P.
    01/28/2019 05:54

    India ki saan Mr. Viraat kholi He is my best Batsman And my lovely bhai

  • Pratik K.
    01/28/2019 01:47

    this is what pandya said on KWK

  • Donald R.
    01/27/2019 20:40

    I feel he must be kept away from the team for a while... He is not mature enough to represent India now..

  • Mukunda P.
    01/27/2019 04:42

    Henceforth these 2 guys hardik n kl will think thousand times to statement on social medias, even other sports players can take big lesson.

  • Mohammed A.
    01/25/2019 20:01

    cricket is and always have been a gentleman's game. It is a players duty to carry the dignity and decency on and off the field. Disciplinary action was must in this case... I m in support of BCCI's decision. (y)

  • Sanjeev
    01/25/2019 06:41

    Kohli 😎😎😎👈👈👈...

  • Omkar K.
    01/24/2019 13:13

    Rahul gandhi-to sonia Gandhi maa may jaraa huu coffee with karan may Sonia Gandhi -bc ruk ja idar hee kahi mat jana 😂😂😂

  • Vjayy K.
    01/24/2019 08:19

    Hardik :: aaj may karke aaya hu!!!!!! Hardik's Dad :: Kya??? Hardik :: apna career end...

  • Anwesha D.
    01/23/2019 19:55

    er por dressing room e ki hye mone ache to🤣🤣

  • Kailas S.
    01/23/2019 07:24

    Abhi koi bhi nahi jayega. Koffee with karan cricketer

  • Malcolm M.
    01/22/2019 15:18

    But still Kohli is better than Sachin

  • Magray J.
    01/22/2019 13:59

    I feel bad for kL rahul

  • Asif H.
    01/22/2019 08:15

    Mai agar yeh bolta toh chapal or pdti or ghar se bhar nikal jaata...hats off to him and his parents 😂

  • Karthik B.
    01/22/2019 07:25

    Ok. Then people saying BC, MC on the fields must also be banned

  • Aarjee K.
    01/21/2019 12:44

    or jab khud MC BC bolta h..

  • Eshak A.
    01/20/2019 19:49

    eta asole dekhate chai6ilam

