Virat Kohli On Pandya-Rahul’s Koffee Controversy
Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended pending an inquiry into their Koffee With Karan appearance. Here’s what captain Kohli had to say about them. ☕️🏏😮
01/12/2019 4:05 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 10:00 AM
Kindness Y.01/31/2019 18:52
Support football
Nagaraj A.01/30/2019 17:02
Gud as a leader wel said kohli
Kiran J.01/30/2019 10:00
This is a lesson for upcoming cricketers..... Lets keep it gentlemen's game forever
Prasun K.01/30/2019 08:41
khub haschis
Lalit P.01/28/2019 05:54
India ki saan Mr. Viraat kholi He is my best Batsman And my lovely bhai
Pratik K.01/28/2019 01:47
this is what pandya said on KWK
Donald R.01/27/2019 20:40
I feel he must be kept away from the team for a while... He is not mature enough to represent India now..
Mukunda P.01/27/2019 04:42
Henceforth these 2 guys hardik n kl will think thousand times to statement on social medias, even other sports players can take big lesson.
Mohammed A.01/25/2019 20:01
cricket is and always have been a gentleman's game. It is a players duty to carry the dignity and decency on and off the field. Disciplinary action was must in this case... I m in support of BCCI's decision. (y)
Sanjeev01/25/2019 06:41
Kohli 😎😎😎👈👈👈...
Omkar K.01/24/2019 13:13
Rahul gandhi-to sonia Gandhi maa may jaraa huu coffee with karan may Sonia Gandhi -bc ruk ja idar hee kahi mat jana 😂😂😂
Vjayy K.01/24/2019 08:19
Hardik :: aaj may karke aaya hu!!!!!! Hardik's Dad :: Kya??? Hardik :: apna career end...
Anwesha D.01/23/2019 19:55
er por dressing room e ki hye mone ache to🤣🤣
Kailas S.01/23/2019 07:24
Abhi koi bhi nahi jayega. Koffee with karan cricketer
Malcolm M.01/22/2019 15:18
But still Kohli is better than Sachin
Magray J.01/22/2019 13:59
I feel bad for kL rahul
Asif H.01/22/2019 08:15
Mai agar yeh bolta toh chapal or pdti or ghar se bhar nikal jaata...hats off to him and his parents 😂
Karthik B.01/22/2019 07:25
Ok. Then people saying BC, MC on the fields must also be banned
Aarjee K.01/21/2019 12:44
or jab khud MC BC bolta h..
Eshak A.01/20/2019 19:49
eta asole dekhate chai6ilam