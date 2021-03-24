back

Virat Kohli On When Players Are Out Of Form

“Kuch toh log kahenge...” Virat Kohli invoked this old Bollywood song when asked about KL Rahul's dip in form.

24/03/2021 1:27 PM
  • 208.8K
  • 92

78 comments

  • Aniruddh T.
    5 days

    One of the best Captain for a reason! 👍🏼

  • Abnish S.
    6 days

    Legend and a true leader✌🏻✌🏻

  • Kiru K.
    6 days

    Bhai jo log kehtee hain voh tax payer hottee gain jinke paison par aapki training hotti hai... So respect their opinion & improve... Galiyan dene se koi nahin jittatta

  • Aditya P.
    6 days

    kohli sir hindi interview sunn kar bahot accha laga , india ko present karte ho toh sabhi player hindi m interview de diya karo ..taaki hum jaiso ko bhi thoda samjh aa sake....

  • Muhammad K.
    7 days

    Yar full urdu😍

  • Kumar S.
    7 days

    love u bro

  • Sahib S.
    7 days

    Paisa aata hai bakwaas bhi kerna aa jata hai..gold digger cricketer

  • Qasim C.
    26/03/2021 20:13

    Love the clarity with which he approaches any matter.

  • Jaswanth W.
    26/03/2021 19:30

    Adhi atta.

  • Dinesh L.
    26/03/2021 19:09

    best captain and batsmen❤❤❤❤

  • Adv S.
    26/03/2021 15:52

    Toh matlab jab is chutiye ki tarif hoti hai toh voh bhi bekar ki bat hi hai . 🤔 ym . Koi ravi Shastri se bolo iska mike chine .

  • A B.
    26/03/2021 12:08

    Whenever I watch he goes to pavilion on duck or single digits He is just overrated choker

  • Ajeesh M.
    26/03/2021 05:07

    Unique Pottery in India https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izyN52Dxuus&t=264s

  • Gokul P.
    26/03/2021 04:35

    Well said Captain. People will always be there to judge you and ridicule you, just gotta ignore all of their nonsense and stick to your game plan. You guys have a lot of pressure on your minds to perform every match and still you cricketers don't show that outside and still perform. Good job.

  • Aj S.
    26/03/2021 01:02

    Change your Attitude Bro .....

  • Rounak P.
    25/03/2021 23:18

    views?

  • Chowdhury S.
    25/03/2021 21:44

    r amader team e bairer Manush ki ktha koibo, bcb er board memebers rah e toh nijera ktha koiya kul pae nah 🙂

  • Patil A.
    25/03/2021 18:24

    Zero pe our ho me ke liye kitna paisa mila

  • Anurag C.
    25/03/2021 17:38

    ❤️

  • ArGhYaDeEp G.
    25/03/2021 15:32

