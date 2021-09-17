back
Virat Kohli On Who He Is Answerable To
"Even now, there are doubters and haters all around." That was Virat Kohli in 2017 sharing his roadmap to success. He decided to step down as India’s T20 captain this week.
17/09/2021 3:00 PM
16 comments
Uzair W.5 days
👑 Kohli
Saurabh G.6 days
🙌
Samid S.6 days
Rhino nosed
Rakesh B.7 days
There are haters and doubters not just for Virat but for Rohit too....Hatrism at best ...
Henan P.7 days
Lanat kafiro par
Nitin S.17/09/2021 21:33
Don't work Hard , just work Smart Man , only 20% hard work is fine.
Mohammad A.17/09/2021 20:16
That's the attitude which whole Pak Cric team lacks
Mohammad S.17/09/2021 19:48
This man is full ego and haste 🙄
Rajesh S.17/09/2021 19:39
Hi
Sanjib D.17/09/2021 18:36
Rubbish.....you were asked to.step down as Captain from T20 format. Madam Anuska knows zero about Cricket and no point commenting. Who cares what she says
Sayan B.17/09/2021 16:27
❤
Anik S.17/09/2021 16:01
He is going through a lean patch. But he will come out from it. He still a good player for 3 formats. But his captaincy is under question especially in T20.
Ashwath A.17/09/2021 15:41
If it was about workload pressure then he should have resigned from the captaincy of RCB. Anyway its good that he realised that there is a better captain in the team.
Hamza A.17/09/2021 15:19
No doubt he was top player in the world for many years.. The last two years have shown he is no longer there.. Time to pass the baton on
Mohammad F.17/09/2021 15:08
Brut India17/09/2021 14:54
This is how Anushka Sharma reacted to her husband's decision: https://www.ndtv.com/entertainment/anushka-sharma-reacts-to-virat-kohli-stepping-down-from-t20-captaincy-2544145