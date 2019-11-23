back
Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview
Virat Kohli was speaking his mind even when he was 19. Hear him make some interesting points about problems facing India’s senior cricket team ahead of the 2007 World Cup.
11/23/2019 5:01 AM
- 564.6k
- 6.9k
- 192
86 comments
Mickey J.17 hours
Karan
Bilal I.a day
This is called Game Analysing and Awareness. Who would even thought, one day he will lose next to Sarfraz in CT17 final.
Vishu D.a day
Jovo king kohli ho
Faisal S.a day
Who was third guy... 😆😆🤣🤣 Who is only watching...
Dhruv M.a day
Kohli ke answer Apne exams ke answer ki tarah shuru hote hain...Question ko Paraphrase kar ke🤣
Soumya R.2 days
Bahut innocent bacha hai
Jas B.2 days
2:53 , 3:27 n 4:11 dusra soch rha hai MC mujhe kyu bulaya😂😂😂😂😂
Kamran R.3 days
Wah
Rao A.3 days
1st round exit for India @WC2007🏏
Akash P.4 days
Punit bisht side mein be like.. Main kya fir job chhordu?
Avinash P.4 days
Kya,se kya ho gyaa dekhte dekhte 🤣🤣🤣 mujhe lagta hai se ben Stoke tak ka safar🤣( virat kohli)
AJ A.4 days
Sensible questions and answers..such interviews are not found now a days
Sayan D.4 days
That's why he makes indian bowling attack strong
Syed Z.4 days
Very mature from the start
Ayush S.5 days
Always good with his words❤️
Ananda S.5 days
Savage chilo even at the age of 19.
Abhishek V.5 days
Fukra sala kahi ka...
Nishanth M.5 days
from Vault 😂❤️
விக்கி வ.6 days
கிரிதரண்
Apoorv B.6 days
Rahul Singh Rajput