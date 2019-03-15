back

Virat Kohli’s World Cup Favourites

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli discussed favourites at the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2019. 🇮🇳🌏🏆

03/15/2019 6:32 AM
  • 274.2k
  • 67

Sports

  1. MS Dhoni Shares His Fondest Memories

  2. Virat Kohli’s First-Ever On-Camera Interview

  3. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  4. Pink Ball Test At Eden: A Countdown Of Other Firsts

  5. 4 Takeaways From Ganguly’s 1st Presser As BCCI Chief

  6. 5 Indian Cricketers Who Acted In Movies

59 comments

  • Ningu H.
    04/05/2019 08:51

    Captan se nikaldo

  • Satyappa M.
    04/05/2019 07:31

    Ms dhoni

  • Athram S.
    04/05/2019 06:41

    Virat

  • Vikash K.
    04/04/2019 17:44

    Vk

  • Abhishek A.
    04/04/2019 07:20

    One and only kohli

  • Husain H.
    04/03/2019 08:28

    Super

  • Naik M.
    04/02/2019 04:03

    ನನ್ ವಿರಾಟ್

  • Goutam B.
    04/01/2019 19:04

    My favourite player only one man he is virat

  • Dk D.
    04/01/2019 17:44

    Only virat

  • Gaurav M.
    04/01/2019 17:35

    Dont speak about pakistan ..they dont deserve.....speak about any other team ...but not pakistan...

  • Meenakshisundarem
    03/30/2019 13:31

    Australia

  • Shubham P.
    03/30/2019 08:00

    Only virat

  • Ashfaq A.
    03/29/2019 09:43

    Definitely right statement

  • Sumon P.
    03/28/2019 21:58

    England Australia India Bangladesh South Africa & New Zealand are minor teams in World cup..... Pakistan & West indies are dark horse.. Srilanka & Afghanistan are good teams bt not that much strong... Let's see what happen 😊😊

  • Jeevan G.
    03/28/2019 05:45

    18.45

  • Biswovirat B.
    03/26/2019 16:25

    My boss virat love you

  • SangeliRaj P.
    03/26/2019 14:46

    Dai cup um kadaiyadhu onnum kadaiyadhu mudittu podaa

  • Dipalok B.
    03/26/2019 10:25

    India England New Zealand Australia /South Africa Are the final 4 for me

  • Arjav D.
    03/26/2019 09:35

    We are very balance side....this time around we have a great chance

  • Mamun R.
    03/26/2019 04:03

    Nice