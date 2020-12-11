back
Viswanathan Anand: The King Of Chess
This is the story of a rookie from Madras who became one of the greatest chess players in the world. The Indian Grandmaster turns 51 years old today.
11/12/2020 5:27 AM
- 142K
- 2.9K
- 44
33 comments
Vish M.15/12/2020 13:01
Many Many Returns of the Day SIr...
Phani M.15/12/2020 09:36
👍Deserved to have one more Gem of ndian 👑 Mera Bharat Mahaan
Souvik D.14/12/2020 16:02
Damn russia is so good at chess sometimes it feels impossible to believe chess was invented in india. Glad that vishy took india's name to the worpd finally.
Ramakrishna R.14/12/2020 15:41
Happy Birthday Anand God bless you
Targhibul I.14/12/2020 08:00
Niaz Morshed of Bangladesh was the first Grand Master from the Indian subcontinent.
Srinivasan I.14/12/2020 00:17
Happy Birthday Viswanathan Anand
Vishrut U.13/12/2020 05:40
King
Prashant N.13/12/2020 03:59
Happy birthday Anand Sir.
Benhur B.12/12/2020 22:36
His one year playing chess in the Philippines as a kid was part of his journey to being a WCC.
Rahul C.12/12/2020 18:21
You made us feel proud sir
Vijaya S.12/12/2020 17:27
So proud of you
Roshan J.12/12/2020 14:10
What is Madras it's Chennai
Geetha P.12/12/2020 08:55
Happy Birthday sir
Shahil G.12/12/2020 07:24
As the great Vishy said, "Can we screenshot this?"
Nirav R.11/12/2020 15:33
Chennai 4 lyf
Fazal M.11/12/2020 14:44
I learned chess by studying his games,a great inspiration .He deserved for BHARAT RATNA.
Ankit M.11/12/2020 10:42
Naam mein hi vishwanath hai toh btao
Upendrra S.11/12/2020 08:30
Thank you Brut, for letting me know who he is. He is joining BJP soon. So keep some stories anti him.
Aniket K.11/12/2020 07:52
He came to my school ♥️ but years ago, we played human chess and I was the pawn 😀
Muthukumar P.11/12/2020 07:21
Happy Birthday Mr.Anand. God bless....