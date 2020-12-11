back

Viswanathan Anand: The King Of Chess

This is the story of a rookie from Madras who became one of the greatest chess players in the world. The Indian Grandmaster turns 51 years old today.

11/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 142K
  • 44

And even more

  1. 7:33

    Viswanathan Anand: The King Of Chess

  2. 3:47

    Meet Merman Kewin

  3. 6:38

    Parthiv Patel On Why He Never Quit

  4. 8:16

    Narendra Modi And Virat Kohli Decode Fitness

  5. 2:24

    When An Auto Driver Guided Sachin Tendulkar Home

  6. 8:11

    The Life Of Diego Maradona

33 comments

  • Vish M.
    15/12/2020 13:01

    Many Many Returns of the Day SIr...

  • Phani M.
    15/12/2020 09:36

    👍Deserved to have one more Gem of ndian 👑 Mera Bharat Mahaan

  • Souvik D.
    14/12/2020 16:02

    Damn russia is so good at chess sometimes it feels impossible to believe chess was invented in india. Glad that vishy took india's name to the worpd finally.

  • Ramakrishna R.
    14/12/2020 15:41

    Happy Birthday Anand God bless you

  • Targhibul I.
    14/12/2020 08:00

    Niaz Morshed of Bangladesh was the first Grand Master from the Indian subcontinent.

  • Srinivasan I.
    14/12/2020 00:17

    Happy Birthday Viswanathan Anand

  • Vishrut U.
    13/12/2020 05:40

    King

  • Prashant N.
    13/12/2020 03:59

    Happy birthday Anand Sir.

  • Benhur B.
    12/12/2020 22:36

    His one year playing chess in the Philippines as a kid was part of his journey to being a WCC.

  • Rahul C.
    12/12/2020 18:21

    You made us feel proud sir

  • Vijaya S.
    12/12/2020 17:27

    So proud of you

  • Roshan J.
    12/12/2020 14:10

    What is Madras it's Chennai

  • Geetha P.
    12/12/2020 08:55

    Happy Birthday sir

  • Shahil G.
    12/12/2020 07:24

    As the great Vishy said, "Can we screenshot this?"

  • Nirav R.
    11/12/2020 15:33

    Chennai 4 lyf

  • Fazal M.
    11/12/2020 14:44

    I learned chess by studying his games,a great inspiration .He deserved for BHARAT RATNA.

  • Ankit M.
    11/12/2020 10:42

    Naam mein hi vishwanath hai toh btao

  • Upendrra S.
    11/12/2020 08:30

    Thank you Brut, for letting me know who he is. He is joining BJP soon. So keep some stories anti him.

  • Aniket K.
    11/12/2020 07:52

    He came to my school ♥️ but years ago, we played human chess and I was the pawn 😀

  • Muthukumar P.
    11/12/2020 07:21

    Happy Birthday Mr.Anand. God bless....

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.