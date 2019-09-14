back

Watch Kohli And Co Shake Leg With Bharat Army

After a historic series win in Australia, India’s Test cricketers were swept into an impromptu song and dance routine by The Bharat Army, an Indian cricket fan group, in Sydney. 🏏🎶

01/08/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:17 PM
  • 252.4k
  • 172

110 comments

  • Sana M.
    09/14/2019 23:13

    https://youtu.be/xRj56gxZxBU

  • Zahid Z.
    01/25/2019 09:11

    Wow amazing victory against aussies

  • Kunal N.
    01/25/2019 02:45

    Proud of our team

  • Sinu R.
    01/25/2019 02:38

    Hardik Pandya's dance reminds me of that person in the group project who has done shit in the project but stands in front the entire group while submission

  • Sandhu L.
    01/25/2019 02:15

    Love u Indian team

  • Nishant S.
    01/24/2019 12:07

  • Shekhar K.
    01/24/2019 09:24

    India India India India India India

  • Vaibhav S.
    01/24/2019 06:00

    super

  • Anil S.
    01/24/2019 05:40

    Jai Ho

  • Krishna K.
    01/23/2019 22:55

    Ok

  • Ramu C.
    01/23/2019 08:10

    😥

  • Sumit Y.
    01/21/2019 18:06

    Aaj pandya karke aaya.. ☺😊 i mean dance

  • Rakesh R.
    01/21/2019 08:22

    I love my Indian cricket team

  • Milan S.
    01/20/2019 17:41

    pandya

  • Milan S.
    01/20/2019 17:40

    check pandya😂🤣

  • Manjunath M.
    01/20/2019 13:29

    ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾರತ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೇಮ್ಮೆ.

  • Biswajit P.
    01/20/2019 04:12

    Very Nice India Congratulations

  • Rudrasis M.
    01/19/2019 16:45

    Kinte ache din tha hardik

  • Kunal S.
    01/19/2019 15:36

    Hardik would never thought that this would be his last celebration.

  • ಗುರು ಅ.
    01/19/2019 14:36

    ಜೈಹಿಂದೂ

