Watch Kohli And Co Shake Leg With Bharat Army
After a historic series win in Australia, India’s Test cricketers were swept into an impromptu song and dance routine by The Bharat Army, an Indian cricket fan group, in Sydney. 🏏🎶
01/08/2019 9:58 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:17 PM
110 comments
Sana M.09/14/2019 23:13
https://youtu.be/xRj56gxZxBU
Zahid Z.01/25/2019 09:11
Wow amazing victory against aussies
Kunal N.01/25/2019 02:45
Proud of our team
Sinu R.01/25/2019 02:38
Hardik Pandya's dance reminds me of that person in the group project who has done shit in the project but stands in front the entire group while submission
Sandhu L.01/25/2019 02:15
Love u Indian team
Nishant S.01/24/2019 12:07
Shekhar K.01/24/2019 09:24
India India India India India India
Vaibhav S.01/24/2019 06:00
super
Anil S.01/24/2019 05:40
Jai Ho
Krishna K.01/23/2019 22:55
Ok
Ramu C.01/23/2019 08:10
😥
Sumit Y.01/21/2019 18:06
Aaj pandya karke aaya.. ☺😊 i mean dance
Rakesh R.01/21/2019 08:22
I love my Indian cricket team
Milan S.01/20/2019 17:41
pandya
Milan S.01/20/2019 17:40
check pandya😂🤣
Manjunath M.01/20/2019 13:29
ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾರತ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೇಮ್ಮೆ.
Biswajit P.01/20/2019 04:12
Very Nice India Congratulations
Rudrasis M.01/19/2019 16:45
Kinte ache din tha hardik
Kunal S.01/19/2019 15:36
Hardik would never thought that this would be his last celebration.
ಗುರು ಅ.01/19/2019 14:36
ಜೈಹಿಂದೂ