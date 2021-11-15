back
When A Journalist's Question Backfired Ft. Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli had no patience for this "controversial" question after India lost its first match in the 2021 World Cup.
25/10/2021 11:18 AMupdated: 25/10/2021 11:19 AM
- 1.9M
- 26.3K
- 1K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
936 comments
Nida H.15/11/2021 16:13
"They didnot give us any chance",said by Virat Kohli, in Urdu it is translated as "unhone humey koi MOQA hi nahi dia", sabko jwab mil gaya
F D.05/11/2021 12:04
What a brilliant answer !!! He put that idiotic journalist in his place .
Jaseerjr J.03/11/2021 17:10
Muhammed. Siraj good bowler
Noman S.02/11/2021 10:05
India ko chahiye k Bollywood movie bnaa le us me sb ko dikhaey hum Jeet gae the 😁😁😃
Anoop A.01/11/2021 16:17
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=4233443280091074&id=100002763305554
Surinder P.01/11/2021 12:37
Indian team was in great chance of winning this time under leadership of Kohli, that's why Dhoni is attached with the team to misguide all Only Dhoni will remain in history of Indian cricket team to win 2 world cups and champions trophy
Sreedivya N.01/11/2021 07:04
It is better to watch women cricket then watching men's cricket atleast that ladies plan for the country not for themselves
Pranshu D.01/11/2021 06:49
Rohit Sharma is one of the most over rated Cricketer just like Ravindra Jadeja. Team is heavily reliant on these unreliable players while not utilising those in form and may be more reliable than these
Muhammad B.01/11/2021 05:45
Lol but now it looks like that Kohli took this “Pakistani journalist” advice! 😂 P.S: He gave Kishan chance ahead of Rohit!
Hasnain A.31/10/2021 18:45
Those standing with VK ...... Dont just stand there you're gonna miss your flight 😂
Anchai K.31/10/2021 15:41
Nice question, next please..!
Junti C.31/10/2021 15:16
Joruri nhi haii na har match jitega as we all know how good our indian cricket team is.....one lost cnt make them weak
Shoaib M.31/10/2021 15:05
Wd kohli hv digested this question and act upon it.. Today the scenario wd hv been different.. Dhoni did same in his early career as captain when he pulled out dravid, ganguly from his team and ultimately he was the successful captain later
Mahakal B.31/10/2021 14:55
bhkkkkk
SA M.31/10/2021 11:12
Now the reporter is Pakistani 😂
Balli S.31/10/2021 10:55
Ye gale hi lagega wahi ho sakta h
Taqheed P.31/10/2021 10:55
Dhoni predicted long back this.. We might lose some day some years after... But we are here virat is good player. Rohit is the most destructive batsman... We ever had...
Harendra Y.31/10/2021 09:53
ya
Mohsin I.31/10/2021 09:30
Respect for Kohli and lanat for question of isra tv journalist. This is why Imran Khan wants to bring Changes in media industry of Pakistan these cheap minded journalist always want Pakistan to have controversies with other nation heros etc
Bhaskar S.31/10/2021 07:49
Don't talk like foolish infront of kohli because he knew how to answer that