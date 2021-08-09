back
When Neeraj Chopra Went Back To His Team
Here's how the rest of the Indian contingent reacted when Neeraj Chopra walked in after his incredible win at the Olympics...:👏🏽
09/08/2021 2:58 PM
- 21.6K
- 1.5K
- 33
23 comments
Antara D.a day
A born hero...
Partap D.6 days
Long live rhe sportsmanship of sportspersons.
Argha B.11/08/2021 11:10
Neeraj Chopra's life would have turned upside down had THIS MOMENT not arrived. India would've still been waiting for the first GOLD MEDALLIST in athletics at Olympics Watch - https://youtu.be/2UiTNY_Atbk
Argha B.11/08/2021 11:09
After a mishap in 2019, Neeraj Chopra would've struggled to properly throw the again, leave alone winning GOLD at the . But Phogat sisters arrived in time along with a magician to sort things out. Watch - https://youtu.be/0QEz_HHhIjM
Monal M.10/08/2021 15:24
Proud moment for everyone
Mona J.10/08/2021 11:15
Hats off
Jawed H.10/08/2021 07:29
Fall of Afghanistan to terrorists is a direct threat to India. When the terrorists are settled in Afghanistan, there whole attention will be diverted to India. Afghans don’t want a repeat of terrorists deployed from Afghanistan to Kashmir or India’s hijacked airplanes landing in Afghanistan trading passengers for terrorists. It’s two nations’ (IND-AFG) moral obligation to raise their voice for Sanctioning Pakistan, who are in the quest for destabilizing India and turning Afghanistan into a home for global terrorism. Make a trend in India as-well.
Bard S.09/08/2021 23:35
He paid tribute to PT Usha & Milka Singh when he spoke...that's awesome...for respecting the heroes of yesteryears 💪🏽💪🏽 history gives us strength 🙏🏼 congrats Neeraj! Well done !
Richi R.09/08/2021 17:15
♥️
Asad H.09/08/2021 16:58
I thought arshad nadeem should've won but watching neeraj dedication and hardwork throughout his career makes it clear that this guy richly deserve a gold medal congratulations to neighbours 🙌
Pooja K.09/08/2021 16:55
Heartiest congratulations Neeraj Chopra!! Thank you so much for making us proud!! Blessings 💫💫
Dattaprasad K.09/08/2021 16:39
He is superstar
David F.09/08/2021 16:29
Congratulations
Ather R.09/08/2021 15:43
Only athletes no politicians love it
Rajesh S.09/08/2021 15:41
Cogratullation neeraj chopra
Pa Y.09/08/2021 15:41
Stand for humanity
Rajesh S.09/08/2021 15:40
Cogratullation indian Olympic team well done 👍💗🙏 keep it ❤️🙏 up
Edris Z.09/08/2021 15:22
stop the war in afghanistan
Nazia T.09/08/2021 15:21
Congratulations 🎉👏. May the youth in Southeast Asia participate in healthy activities and excel as best humans . Ameen
Gaurav S.09/08/2021 15:05
https://khelnow.com/olympic-sports/neeraj-chopra-expectations-doesnt-make-me-nervous-it-motivates-me