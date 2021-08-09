back

When Neeraj Chopra Went Back To His Team

Here's how the rest of the Indian contingent reacted when Neeraj Chopra walked in after his incredible win at the Olympics...:👏🏽

09/08/2021 2:58 PM
23 comments

  • Antara D.
    a day

    A born hero...

  • Partap D.
    6 days

    Long live rhe sportsmanship of sportspersons.

  • Argha B.
    11/08/2021 11:10

    Neeraj Chopra's life would have turned upside down had THIS MOMENT not arrived. India would've still been waiting for the first GOLD MEDALLIST in athletics at Olympics Watch - https://youtu.be/2UiTNY_Atbk

  • Argha B.
    11/08/2021 11:09

    After a mishap in 2019, Neeraj Chopra would've struggled to properly throw the again, leave alone winning GOLD at the . But Phogat sisters arrived in time along with a magician to sort things out. Watch - https://youtu.be/0QEz_HHhIjM

  • Monal M.
    10/08/2021 15:24

    Proud moment for everyone

  • Mona J.
    10/08/2021 11:15

    Hats off

  • Jawed H.
    10/08/2021 07:29

  • Bard S.
    09/08/2021 23:35

    He paid tribute to PT Usha & Milka Singh when he spoke...that's awesome...for respecting the heroes of yesteryears 💪🏽💪🏽 history gives us strength 🙏🏼 congrats Neeraj! Well done !

  • Richi R.
    09/08/2021 17:15

    ♥️

  • Asad H.
    09/08/2021 16:58

    I thought arshad nadeem should've won but watching neeraj dedication and hardwork throughout his career makes it clear that this guy richly deserve a gold medal congratulations to neighbours 🙌

  • Pooja K.
    09/08/2021 16:55

    Heartiest congratulations Neeraj Chopra!! Thank you so much for making us proud!! Blessings 💫💫

  • Dattaprasad K.
    09/08/2021 16:39

    He is superstar

  • David F.
    09/08/2021 16:29

    Congratulations

  • Ather R.
    09/08/2021 15:43

    Only athletes no politicians love it

  • Rajesh S.
    09/08/2021 15:41

    Cogratullation neeraj chopra

  • Pa Y.
    09/08/2021 15:41

    Stand for humanity

  • Rajesh S.
    09/08/2021 15:40

    Cogratullation indian Olympic team well done 👍💗🙏 keep it ❤️🙏 up

  • Edris Z.
    09/08/2021 15:22

  • Nazia T.
    09/08/2021 15:21

    Congratulations 🎉👏. May the youth in Southeast Asia participate in healthy activities and excel as best humans . Ameen

  • Gaurav S.
    09/08/2021 15:05

    https://khelnow.com/olympic-sports/neeraj-chopra-expectations-doesnt-make-me-nervous-it-motivates-me