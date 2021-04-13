back
When Rahul Dravid Trolled Rajdeep Sardesai
Want more of “Indira Nagar Ka Gunda”? Watch Rahul Dravid’s fun trolling of Rajdeep Sardesai at the Bangalore Literature Festival in 2017. Thanks to Bangalore Literature Festival for the footage.
13/04/2021 5:42 PM
- 1.3M
- 18.9K
- 1K
646 comments
Akki V.an hour
Ufff look at Mr Sardesai's face... Hilarious that was 🤣🤣🤣
Deepak S.an hour
Ooo bhai...ye sach me...indiranagar ka GUNDA hai
Macniell D.an hour
Yeh chutiya ghu. Hi khata Hain. No need to excuse my language
Nandish I.an hour
I think he better retires from journalism....
Tovika S.an hour
An absolute cricket legend. Salute...
Bijnan M.an hour
This is how "Indiranagar ka goonda" answers you when you ask him questions to get a controversial answer.😀
Champ K.an hour
Why nobody tells rajdeep it's time to retire...Love Rahul for his REAL simple reply to rajdeeps manipulative questions...
Arun S.an hour
When Foolish questions are asked on air, Please expect that only from Rajdeep. He has crossed all limits with everyone, be it, politician or a sportsman or genera debates, by talking rubbish and initiating useless debates. It’s an irony that he’s still allowed to interview people and others aren’t getting a chance. To cut it short, our society really needs a change now in terms of quality journalism. People should boycott rubbish and cheap stuffs shown to them 👍
Vishley V.an hour
Rahul bhai never fails to win hearts
Rohit K.an hour
Bloody mother fucker y don't u retire asshole it's ur time too dickhead Gandu leave the country as ur not required
Harish B.2 hours
Wah Wah..... Rajdeep ko "Bahauth Paani Pila Diya"..... Ab Woh Usi "Recycled Paani" se uska Mooh Dho saktha hai.... 👍👏👏👏✌ 👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋 😜😜😜
Gangesh P.2 hours
You know sometime it feels like Rajdeep's part time job is Journalism.. full time is taking bashing and taunts and threats from people who he chooses to interview :D
Sreenivasarao N.2 hours
That's why we call Rahul.. The Walll...
Rupendrasingh B.2 hours
I think Mr. Sardesai loves being trolled and scolded in public. That has become his hobby. Wall of India has never disappointed us. Dravid's answer would have cut him in half.
Veerendra S.2 hours
Now he is india ka gunda😄😄😄😄
Nilanjan B.2 hours
true legend 😍😍😍😍😍🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
Vinoo M.2 hours
Rahul is scintillating articulate.
Áyan R.2 hours
Rajdeep Sardesai deserves another Madison Square Garden. Hell yeah! 😏
Jimmit V.2 hours
When will Rajdeep retire from his shitty journalism... He gets trolled in almost all of his interviews 😂😂
Karthik P.2 hours
A thorough Gentleman.