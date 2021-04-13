back

When Rahul Dravid Trolled Rajdeep Sardesai

Want more of “Indira Nagar Ka Gunda”? Watch Rahul Dravid’s fun trolling of Rajdeep Sardesai at the Bangalore Literature Festival in 2017. Thanks to Bangalore Literature Festival for the footage.

13/04/2021 5:42 PM
  • 1.3M
  • 1K

646 comments

  • Akki V.
    an hour

    Ufff look at Mr Sardesai's face... Hilarious that was 🤣🤣🤣

  • Deepak S.
    an hour

    Ooo bhai...ye sach me...indiranagar ka GUNDA hai

  • Macniell D.
    an hour

    Yeh chutiya ghu. Hi khata Hain. No need to excuse my language

  • Nandish I.
    an hour

    I think he better retires from journalism....

  • Tovika S.
    an hour

    An absolute cricket legend. Salute...

  • Bijnan M.
    an hour

    This is how "Indiranagar ka goonda" answers you when you ask him questions to get a controversial answer.😀

  • Champ K.
    an hour

    Why nobody tells rajdeep it's time to retire...Love Rahul for his REAL simple reply to rajdeeps manipulative questions...

  • Arun S.
    an hour

    When Foolish questions are asked on air, Please expect that only from Rajdeep. He has crossed all limits with everyone, be it, politician or a sportsman or genera debates, by talking rubbish and initiating useless debates. It’s an irony that he’s still allowed to interview people and others aren’t getting a chance. To cut it short, our society really needs a change now in terms of quality journalism. People should boycott rubbish and cheap stuffs shown to them 👍

  • Vishley V.
    an hour

    Rahul bhai never fails to win hearts

  • Rohit K.
    an hour

    Bloody mother fucker y don't u retire asshole it's ur time too dickhead Gandu leave the country as ur not required

  • Harish B.
    2 hours

    Wah Wah..... Rajdeep ko "Bahauth Paani Pila Diya"..... Ab Woh Usi "Recycled Paani" se uska Mooh Dho saktha hai.... 👍👏👏👏✌ 👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋 😜😜😜

  • Gangesh P.
    2 hours

    You know sometime it feels like Rajdeep's part time job is Journalism.. full time is taking bashing and taunts and threats from people who he chooses to interview :D

  • Sreenivasarao N.
    2 hours

    That's why we call Rahul.. The Walll...

  • Rupendrasingh B.
    2 hours

    I think Mr. Sardesai loves being trolled and scolded in public. That has become his hobby. Wall of India has never disappointed us. Dravid's answer would have cut him in half.

  • Veerendra S.
    2 hours

    Now he is india ka gunda😄😄😄😄

  • Nilanjan B.
    2 hours

    true legend 😍😍😍😍😍🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

  • Vinoo M.
    2 hours

    Rahul is scintillating articulate.

  • Áyan R.
    2 hours

    Rajdeep Sardesai deserves another Madison Square Garden. Hell yeah! 😏

  • Jimmit V.
    2 hours

    When will Rajdeep retire from his shitty journalism... He gets trolled in almost all of his interviews 😂😂

  • Karthik P.
    2 hours

    A thorough Gentleman.

