When Talent Alone Wasn't Enough...

How did KL Rahul cope with the Koffee With Karan low and regain his spot in Team India? The comeback story of one of India's most gifted batsmen.... in his own words... Thanks to Red Bull for the footage! This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

14/10/2020 2:57 PM
  1. 4:54

11 comments

  • Maulik S.
    8 hours

    Ad being made into a brut video.. Lol... shit out of luck with content

  • Karabo P.
    15 hours

  • Sumeet S.
    16 hours

    ❤️❤️

  • Kartik C.
    18 hours

    kaunsa low saalo kuch bhi bana dete ho🤣🤣🤣

  • Sadashivan N.
    19 hours

    Should not mix profession with personal life.

  • Nowfee M.
    a day

    He did nothing wrong in that interview just accompanied his six hitting friend😃

  • Ramshi S.
    a day

    Surely he is one of the best twenty 20 player in the present time

  • Sidharth P.
    a day

    Undoubtedly the best T20 batsmen in India

  • Merazul B.
    a day

    Stay away from Hardik Pandya and you will be alright

  • Shahabuddin M.
    a day

    Keep up the spirit.stay strong stay cheerful

  • Brut India
    a day

    Will KL Rahul respond to the challenges of the latest IPL? https://scroll.in/field/972664/opener-wicketkeeper-now-captain-for-kl-rahul-a-fresh-challenge-beckons-at-ipl-2020

