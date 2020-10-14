back
When Talent Alone Wasn't Enough...
How did KL Rahul cope with the Koffee With Karan low and regain his spot in Team India? The comeback story of one of India's most gifted batsmen.... in his own words... Thanks to Red Bull for the footage! This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
14/10/2020 2:57 PM
- 95K
- 1.3K
- 20
11 comments
Maulik S.8 hours
Ad being made into a brut video.. Lol... shit out of luck with content
Karabo P.15 hours
Hello everyone I’m sorry to post this on net but I can hold but tell people about that this great Dr kodi for helping me to bring back my ex back to me he is real and genuine to that can also help you to get your man back to you within 24hours. Contact him today for help to get your ex back via email ([email protected])WhatsApp number (+2347041813247)
Sumeet S.16 hours
❤️❤️
Kartik C.18 hours
kaunsa low saalo kuch bhi bana dete ho🤣🤣🤣
Sadashivan N.19 hours
Should not mix profession with personal life.
Nowfee M.a day
He did nothing wrong in that interview just accompanied his six hitting friend😃
Ramshi S.a day
Surely he is one of the best twenty 20 player in the present time
Sidharth P.a day
Undoubtedly the best T20 batsmen in India
Merazul B.a day
Stay away from Hardik Pandya and you will be alright
Shahabuddin M.a day
Keep up the spirit.stay strong stay cheerful
Brut Indiaa day
Will KL Rahul respond to the challenges of the latest IPL? https://scroll.in/field/972664/opener-wicketkeeper-now-captain-for-kl-rahul-a-fresh-challenge-beckons-at-ipl-2020