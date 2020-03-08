back

Where Is Paul Valthaty Now?

He was Man of the Tournament at the 2011 IPL, but then he vanished from view. Whatever happened to Paul Valthaty?

22 comments

  • Rohit B.
    2 days

    Great stroke maker

  • Ruthwik R.
    3 days

    Paul we will never forget that knock of 120. A recognisable knock.

  • Babu D.
    3 days

    One innnings ... itna show off

  • Dhyan C.
    3 days

    I love him from deep of my heart

  • Réêpàñ K.
    5 days

    Bhai teri batting abhi bhi yaad hei superb yar

  • Deepak Y.
    5 days

    India know ur recognition through IPL 4.

  • Ankish H.
    5 days

    Can I get your number so I can call you

  • Xaid I.
    6 days

    Such a strong personality. Lord bless him

  • Rahul T.
    6 days

  • Pratik K.
    6 days

    Man of the tournament was Chris Gayle

  • Rohit B.
    7 days

    some throwback

  • Karan B.
    7 days

    Knew him ?

  • Tharun B.
    7 days

    Was wondering what happened to this guy

  • Ravi J.
    7 days

    Irony is you are not a bucket

  • Cater Z.
    7 days

    NAM MÔ DƯỢC SƯ PHẬT

  • Mridul M.
    7 days

    He was really talented batsmen but unfortunately couldn't much that is needed. I really respect his batting style and he could be get milestones l8ke sachin, sehwag ,gambhir, kohli, just misfortune took place.

  • Kripalini N.
    7 days

    So many of them are vanished from the arena. Where's Munaf Patel now?

  • Suman M.
    7 days

    mone ache ??

  • Sashank M.
    08/03/2020 14:17

    Watch Jersey(telugu film) to feel the life of such players...

  • Brut India
    08/03/2020 13:50

    Here's how Paul Valthaty started playing cricket, how he joined the U-19 team and everything he's done since then: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3TqMyFzcsY&feature=youtu.be

