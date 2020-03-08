Where Is Paul Valthaty Now?
Here's how Paul Valthaty started playing cricket, how he joined the U-19 team and everything he's done since then:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3TqMyFzcsY&feature=youtu.be
Rohit B.2 days
Great stroke maker
Ruthwik R.3 days
Paul we will never forget that knock of 120. A recognisable knock.
Babu D.3 days
One innnings ... itna show off
Dhyan C.3 days
I love him from deep of my heart
Réêpàñ K.5 days
Bhai teri batting abhi bhi yaad hei superb yar
Deepak Y.5 days
India know ur recognition through IPL 4.
Ankish H.5 days
Can I get your number so I can call you
Xaid I.6 days
Such a strong personality. Lord bless him
Rahul T.6 days
Paul we will never forget that knock of 120. A recognisable knock.
Pratik K.6 days
Man of the tournament was Chris Gayle
Rohit B.7 days
some throwback
Karan B.7 days
Knew him ?
Tharun B.7 days
Was wondering what happened to this guy
Ravi J.7 days
Irony is you are not a bucket
Cater Z.7 days
NAM MÔ DƯỢC SƯ PHẬT
Mridul M.7 days
He was really talented batsmen but unfortunately couldn't much that is needed. I really respect his batting style and he could be get milestones l8ke sachin, sehwag ,gambhir, kohli, just misfortune took place.
Kripalini N.7 days
So many of them are vanished from the arena. Where's Munaf Patel now?
Suman M.7 days
mone ache ??
Sashank M.08/03/2020 14:17
Watch Jersey(telugu film) to feel the life of such players...
Brut India08/03/2020 13:50
Here's how Paul Valthaty started playing cricket, how he joined the U-19 team and everything he's done since then: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3TqMyFzcsY&feature=youtu.be