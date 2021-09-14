back
Will India-Pak Renew Their Cricketing Ties?
Longing to watch an India-Pakistan bilateral series again? Here's what the new Pakistan Cricket Board chief, Ramiz Raja, had to say about it...
14/09/2021 2:50 PM
57 comments
Raghav B.6 days
Ramiz raja try'nna say, "Abba nahi manenge" 🤷🏽♂️
Nagaraju E.7 days
Ban terrorist breeder Pakistan.
Mohammad A.7 days
We want amir
SubhAm S.7 days
Being an Indian I have always wanted cricket to happen in Pakistan as it is one of the most cricket loving nation like we do. This is not the right thing done by Kiwis over security. Every nation's players gets full security in every part of the world. This is not at all a good decision from Kiwis. Pakistan Cricket Team don't loose hopes brothers
Chirag S.7 days
Atankwadi saale.. PSL banao...or khud khelo
Avik G.16/09/2021 18:51
Mujhe lagta nehi ki pakistan ki koi channel ki koi video pe itni sari indian comments karta hai...ye Pakistan ki log kahase chale ate hain Indian channel ki video pe comments karne ke liye...ho sakta hain woh Pakistan ke kisi mudde ke upar bat ho...tumahra apna koi channel nahin hain kya???🙄🙄🙄🙄 All things of Pakistan policy are focused on the basis of india...tum log missile bhi banate ho india ko target karke...🤔🤔🤔 India ko tumahra sarkar bolta hain itna Sara fauj aur tum log to to kashmir ki command pe sabse jyada fauj lagake baitha ho...aur cinema, star sab yahankei follow karte ho...tumhare shaddi wadi mey bhi india ka gana bajta hain...tum log har chis mey india ko follow aur copy karte ho tab bhi sharam nei hota tum logo ko...tumhare actors to kam karne ke liye do paao age rakhta hain ..kya besarmi ki log ho tumlog...
Khubaib B.16/09/2021 10:30
Sports should have no borders.
Raghuveer C.16/09/2021 07:21
No relation with teerareests
Tahseen M.16/09/2021 04:38
English Teacher.
Shahnoor S.15/09/2021 16:06
Pakistan and India can never become friends n we Pakistanis don't Care India can never get azad Kashmir never ever
Natarajan S.15/09/2021 14:46
Its not one rameez raja can change the scenario...papistan should give up cross border terrorism & POK..
Rajper N.15/09/2021 14:18
People from both sides want cricket but alas! That politics.
Naeem I.15/09/2021 11:09
Only Pakistan and India can beat each other on home soils either way!
Arun M.15/09/2021 09:36
We don't want to play with Pakistan. Never want to play with Pakistan
Arslan J.15/09/2021 05:31
Beta agr world cup ke nesti hui na pakistan ki performance ny dy saki to ye rameez raja comentry krny k layaq b ni chory gi awam yad rkhna
Ammar B.15/09/2021 04:53
Mentioned Mumbai attack but What about kulbushan and Indians terrorists activities in pak, countless times interfered in pak..
Umair M.15/09/2021 04:34
let’s put it right there so suspension of cricket was not because of mumbai attacks because both played a bilateral series after that . So fake news 🗞.
तेजस्वी श.15/09/2021 03:13
Brut india pakistan ki chat rha h lgta h
A G.15/09/2021 03:01
Why bother - cricket can go to hell
Rupam N.15/09/2021 02:56
Bc beggar .., Aur kuch nhi hai inko kaam karne ko