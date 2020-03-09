back

Women Charging On In Manipuri Polo

Polo, the sport of kings, is being taken over by an unlikely team in its homeland, Manipur.

03/08/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 03/09/2020 11:12 AM
  • 12.3k
  • 5

5 comments

  • Jayesh W.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/689510301177180/posts/2584867721641419/

  • Kavin S.
    2 days

    Polo

  • Apoorv J.
    2 days

    Horses are not vehicles. Polo is a sport of fools. Horses are hurt when people ride on their spine. Stupid things like this should not be encouraged. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLmIqdlomtuStYJe3oD-NpUxydS3_iOPJq

  • Vinod S.
    2 days

    In reality this feminism has become a very big business for many people today, were u are doing business of your own bodies...

  • Vinod S.
    2 days

    In reality this feminism has become a very big business for many people today, were u are doing business of your own bodies...