Young Kashmiri Makes Amazing Football Trick Shots

Let this 20-year-old make your day as he reels out one extraordinary trickshot after another. ⚽️😛

01/27/2019 1:25 PM
  • 390.2k
  • 275

114 comments

  • Chandak Y.
    03/19/2019 13:47

    see this

  • Md K.
    02/27/2019 16:11

    I love football

  • Md K.
    02/27/2019 16:11

    U guys outstanding

  • Ayan K.
    02/27/2019 03:41

    his youtube channel?

  • Ak A.
    02/26/2019 15:01

    Boht hard boht hard 💖💖💖🌋🌋🌋

  • Emm Y.
    02/26/2019 14:53

    This is TALENT of KASHMIR NOT TALENT OF BIHAREES. 🖕🖕🖕🖕🤫🤫⚽ Y R U JELOUS.

  • Baba R.
    02/25/2019 14:10

    Amazing

  • Shabir P.
    02/25/2019 12:15

    Amazing dear

  • Akshay P.
    02/24/2019 20:09

    missing ur trickshots 🕵️a

  • Wengs G.
    02/24/2019 10:14

    Awesome guys lots of love 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

  • Sourav
    02/24/2019 09:53

    Bhai isko dekh ekbar 🔥

  • Manu G.
    02/23/2019 16:25

    . Seekho kucch

  • Bhaskar R.
    02/22/2019 20:05

    Talent ki kami ni h idhr

  • Irfan I.
    02/22/2019 13:42

    Nice play

  • Abhinav P.
    02/20/2019 13:24

    Being a younger sibling i can totally relate to that kid. PS. In my time every other trick failed and the results always used to end up hurting me somehow.

  • Tarun T.
    02/20/2019 05:08

    😀

  • Saheb H.
    02/20/2019 04:32

    क्या खूब खेला है भाई

  • Swami P.
    02/20/2019 03:21

    Saurav Gurung it's time

  • Anubhav R.
    02/20/2019 01:59

    Ayush Agarwal 🙂

  • Sunil K.
    02/19/2019 16:42

    ...