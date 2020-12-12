back
Yuvraj Singh’s Most Candid Speech Yet
He’s best known for hitting six sixes in one over and for lifting the World Cup with team India. But before he got there, he’s also had to overcome a rough childhood and a lengthy battle with cancer. As Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 39th birthday, here’s one of the greatest comeback stories ever told.
12/12/2020 6:57 AM
Sunil B.3 hours
I telling to my son,one of the greatest cricketer in the world,who can achieve to all icc trophy,he is a great fighter .
Malkit S.6 hours
Dilbir S.7 hours
Dilbir S.7 hours
HATS OFF TO YOU YUVI !
Dilbir S.7 hours
U R A TRUE FIGHTER IN REAL LIFE YUVI !
Dilbir S.7 hours
YUVI your dad yograj singh was our coach when I played for DAV college Chandigarh once upon a time !
Prashant D.7 hours
We all know your father...mad man
Kumar M.9 hours
Gajendra R.9 hours
Jai Hind yuvraj
Kings P.12 hours
Kings P.12 hours
Kumar R.13 hours
Sukhi G.13 hours
Maninder W.13 hours
Without father. Yuvraj singh is nothing
Yogesh S.13 hours
Aby P.13 hours
The best was the knock against England 150
Ashish V.14 hours
Taj S.18 hours
Aizaz A.20 hours
বি শ.20 hours
