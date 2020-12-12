back

Yuvraj Singh’s Most Candid Speech Yet

He’s best known for hitting six sixes in one over and for lifting the World Cup with team India. But before he got there, he’s also had to overcome a rough childhood and a lengthy battle with cancer. As Yuvraj Singh celebrates his 39th birthday, here’s one of the greatest comeback stories ever told.

