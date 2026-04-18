Culture & Lifestyle
Food & recipes

Serial Killers, Acting, AI food Videos: Inside Radhika Madan's Brain | Brut Plate

Radhika Madan on the characters that stay with you, learning emotional boundaries, and the surreal moment of working with THE Irrfan Khan. Watch the full episode on our YouTube now.
Published on
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Doodh soda still has a home in Delhi
Doodh soda still has a home in Delhi
To be continued
Doodh soda still has a home in Delhi
Doodh soda still has a home in Delhi
Culture & Lifestyle
Food & recipes

Serial Killers, Acting, AI food Videos: Inside Radhika Madan's Brain | Brut Plate

Radhika Madan on the characters that stay with you, learning emotional boundaries, and the surreal moment of working with THE Irrfan Khan. Watch the full episode on our YouTube now.
Publié le
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Doodh soda still has a home in Delhi
À suivre
Doodh soda still has a home in Delhi

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