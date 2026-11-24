Can playing violent video games influence how people behave towards women in real life? The question has resurfaced following the release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), with social media users debating scenes involving violence against women and how female characters are portrayed. Developed by Rockstar Games, GTA 6 follows Lucia and Jason in a world of street crime, violence and fast cars. Some users flagged scenes in which players could attack women, including one showing a man punching a woman before shooting her. Others argued that the game is a virtual environment and should be treated as entertainment. The franchise has faced criticism over violence and the portrayal of women. The Guardian noted that GTA has been criticised for treating women as “sex objects or punchlines”. Discussions around GTA 6 also included comparisons between the appearance of female characters and comments about their bodies. However, not all reactions focused on violence. Some users pointed to in-game actions such as repairing a woman's house and giving her flowers and jewellery as examples of how the game portrayed relationships. The debate also brings up research on video games and attitudes towards women. A 2016 study, titled Acting Like A Tough Guy, surveyed 154 Italian high school students. It found that playing games such as GTA reduced empathy towards women who experienced violence, at least in the short term. The study's lead researcher, Alessandro Gabbiadini, said that players' control over a character could affect their thoughts, feelings and behaviour in the short term. GTA VI's scenes have therefore renewed questions about whether violence and the treatment of women in video games can influence real-world behaviour, or whether players should be held separate from the actions of their characters.