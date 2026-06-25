The story of Sukrut Deo
Sukrut Deo left his corporate job to chase acting, and performed in Marathi theatre for years. Then came India's Got Latent... One performance changed everything and introduced him to millions across the country. This is the story of Sukrut Deo's rise from a struggling artist to an overnight sensation.
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The story of Sukrut Deo
Sukrut Deo left his corporate job to chase acting, and performed in Marathi theatre for years. Then came India's Got Latent... One performance changed everything and introduced him to millions across the country. This is the story of Sukrut Deo's rise from a struggling artist to an overnight sensation.
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