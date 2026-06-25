Culture & Lifestyle
Humor

The story of Sukrut Deo

Sukrut Deo left his corporate job to chase acting, and performed in Marathi theatre for years. Then came India's Got Latent... One performance changed everything and introduced him to millions across the country. This is the story of Sukrut Deo's rise from a struggling artist to an overnight sensation.
Published on
25
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
This mom does comedy!
This mom does comedy!
To be continued
This mom does comedy!
This mom does comedy!
Culture & Lifestyle
Humor

The story of Sukrut Deo

Sukrut Deo left his corporate job to chase acting, and performed in Marathi theatre for years. Then came India's Got Latent... One performance changed everything and introduced him to millions across the country. This is the story of Sukrut Deo's rise from a struggling artist to an overnight sensation.
Publié le
25
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
This mom does comedy!
À suivre
This mom does comedy!

On the same topic

this-mom-does-comedy
This mom does comedy!
dating-confessions-ft-the-rebel-kid
Dating confessions ft. The Rebel Kid
when-maheep-kapoor-s-marriage-took-a-hilarious-turn
When Maheep Kapoor’s marriage took a hilarious turn
love-meets-comedy-ft-vidya-balan
Love meets comedy ft. Vidya Balan
ajay-and-rohit-react-to-the-zubaan-kesari-meme
Ajay & Rohit react to the “Zubaan Kesari” meme
meet-the-weak-independent-woman
Meet the "weak independent woman"

To learn more

No items found.