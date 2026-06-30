Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Akanksha Chamola on "not having kids"

"If my husband didn't want to be with me, why would he wait for 9 years..." Akanksha Chamola reflected on the scrutiny surrounding her marital choices, and her portrayal of bold characters on screen.
Published on
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
An actor’s sobbing plea for his right to get paid
An actor’s sobbing plea for his right to get paid
To be continued
An actor’s sobbing plea for his right to get paid
An actor’s sobbing plea for his right to get paid
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Akanksha Chamola on "not having kids"

"If my husband didn't want to be with me, why would he wait for 9 years..." Akanksha Chamola reflected on the scrutiny surrounding her marital choices, and her portrayal of bold characters on screen.
Publié le
30
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
An actor’s sobbing plea for his right to get paid
À suivre
An actor’s sobbing plea for his right to get paid

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