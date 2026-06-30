Akanksha Chamola on "not having kids"
"If my husband didn't want to be with me, why would he wait for 9 years..." Akanksha Chamola reflected on the scrutiny surrounding her marital choices, and her portrayal of bold characters on screen.
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Akanksha Chamola on "not having kids"
"If my husband didn't want to be with me, why would he wait for 9 years..." Akanksha Chamola reflected on the scrutiny surrounding her marital choices, and her portrayal of bold characters on screen.
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