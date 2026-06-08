Janhvi Kapoor on sexualisation of actresses
Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi sparked criticism, with viewers saying her character was filmed through an objectifying gaze. This is what the actor said about actresses being objectified.
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Janhvi Kapoor on sexualisation of actresses
Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi sparked criticism, with viewers saying her character was filmed through an objectifying gaze. This is what the actor said about actresses being objectified.
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