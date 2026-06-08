Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Janhvi Kapoor on sexualisation of actresses

Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi sparked criticism, with viewers saying her character was filmed through an objectifying gaze. This is what the actor said about actresses being objectified.
Published on
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Kangana Ranaut on nursing as a profession
Kangana Ranaut on nursing as a profession
To be continued
Kangana Ranaut on nursing as a profession
Kangana Ranaut on nursing as a profession
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Janhvi Kapoor on sexualisation of actresses

Janhvi Kapoor’s portrayal in Peddi sparked criticism, with viewers saying her character was filmed through an objectifying gaze. This is what the actor said about actresses being objectified.
Publié le
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Kangana Ranaut on nursing as a profession
À suivre
Kangana Ranaut on nursing as a profession

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