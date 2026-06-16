Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

The Untold Story of Aamir Khan and Lagaan

Aamir Khan rejected Lagaan the first time he heard the story. At the 25-year reunion of the cast and crew, he explained why he turned it down and reflected on the making of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
Published on
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
What Pawan Kalyan Had To Say About Dhurandhar
What Pawan Kalyan Had To Say About Dhurandhar
To be continued
What Pawan Kalyan Had To Say About Dhurandhar
What Pawan Kalyan Had To Say About Dhurandhar
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

The Untold Story of Aamir Khan and Lagaan

Aamir Khan rejected Lagaan the first time he heard the story. At the 25-year reunion of the cast and crew, he explained why he turned it down and reflected on the making of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
Publié le
16
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
What Pawan Kalyan Had To Say About Dhurandhar
À suivre
What Pawan Kalyan Had To Say About Dhurandhar

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