The Untold Story of Aamir Khan and Lagaan
Aamir Khan rejected Lagaan the first time he heard the story. At the 25-year reunion of the cast and crew, he explained why he turned it down and reflected on the making of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
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The Untold Story of Aamir Khan and Lagaan
Aamir Khan rejected Lagaan the first time he heard the story. At the 25-year reunion of the cast and crew, he explained why he turned it down and reflected on the making of one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.
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