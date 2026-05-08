The reality of washrooms on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
Broken toilet seats, missing toiletries, dirty floors within days of opening… a homestay owner on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway has sparked a debate on how public facilities meant for travellers are being used.
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The reality of washrooms on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway
Broken toilet seats, missing toiletries, dirty floors within days of opening… a homestay owner on the Delhi–Dehradun Expressway has sparked a debate on how public facilities meant for travellers are being used.
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