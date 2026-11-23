Bhagyashree Tarke, who appeared as her theatre character Salma Deewani on India’s Got Latent, says Samay Raina’s ‘cousin-husband’ joke caught her by surprise. Speaking to Brut, the actor discussed her response to the remark, the abusive messages she says she received after her appearance, and how Salman Khan’s fan following in Hyderabad inspired her character. What Did Bhagyashree Tarke Say About Samay Raina’s Joke? During the exchange on India’s Got Latent, a reference to a cousin accompanying Salma prompted Raina to joke about the cousin being her husband. Tarke said she expected jokes and banter on the show, but the remark still surprised her. She was also responding in character as Salma. “I also did have a comeback on that, which perhaps got edited,” she told Brut. She said she had no control over the final edit and pointed out that things could be taken out of context. Addressing the reference to cousin marriage, she said the practice was not limited to one religious community, citing certain Maharashtrian, Telugu and other South Indian communities. ‘People Are Tagging Me And Telling Hyderabad Police To Arrest Me’ Tarke said the response to her appearance included love, compliments and appreciation from people across communities. Alongside that support, she said she received abusive messages and threats in her DMs. “People are tagging me and telling Hyderabad Police to arrest me,” she said, adding that some users had called for a boycott or told her she would go to jail. She maintained that her intention was not to hurt anyone and said she was sorry if people had been hurt by the performance. Why Her Act Questions Double Standards For Women One part of Salma’s act addresses how men and women are treated differently for using abusive language. Tarke said the point extended beyond any one person, political party or religious community. Women, she argued, face scrutiny over their clothes, behaviour and speech, while men are often given greater freedom. She also described the abuse directed at her as ironic, given that her act questioned this very double standard. In her view, women across communities bear the consequences when people claim the authority to police religious identity and behaviour. Who Is Salma Deewani? Tarke clarified that Salma Deewani is the title of her 70-minute solo theatre production, rather than her stage name. At the time of the interview, she said she had performed it around 40–45 times across multiple cities. The idea emerged while she was working as a journalist on a story about Hyderabad’s declining single-screen cinemas. Her reporting, she said, revealed the enthusiasm for Salman Khan’s films among Muslim women in the Old City. Later, while studying at the National School of Drama, she drew on those observations to develop a comedy performance. “If Salman Khan can be a Bajrangi Bhaijaan, why can’t a Bhagyashree Tarke be a Salma Deewani?” she said. The character’s Dakhni speech came naturally to her. Tarke said she grew up near Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad’s Old City, spoke Dakhni at home and had a grandfather who taught Urdu.