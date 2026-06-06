What if the answer isn’t another therapy session?
What if the answer isn’t another therapy session? Neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia challenges some of the biggest assumptions around mental health. Watch the full conversation on our YouTube channel.
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What if the answer isn’t another therapy session?
What if the answer isn’t another therapy session? Neuroscientist Kumaar Bagrodia challenges some of the biggest assumptions around mental health. Watch the full conversation on our YouTube channel.
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