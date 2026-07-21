Health
Wellness

Why A Viral Karnataka Bank Video Has Reignited The Debate On Long Working Hours

A viral video from a bank in Karnataka reignited the debate over long working hours, employee rights and whether Indian workplaces needed stronger protections against overtime.
Published on
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Inside Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey
Inside Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey
To be continued
Inside Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey
Inside Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey
Health
Wellness

Why A Viral Karnataka Bank Video Has Reignited The Debate On Long Working Hours

A viral video from a bank in Karnataka reignited the debate over long working hours, employee rights and whether Indian workplaces needed stronger protections against overtime.
Publié le
21
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Inside Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey
À suivre
Inside Ashish Chanchlani’s weight loss journey

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