India
Justice

Woman Records Man Allegedly Making Obscene Gestures on Train, Railway Authorities Respond

A woman’s train journey turned disturbing after she noticed a man allegedly making gestures in her direction. Her video has now reached railway authorities.
Published on
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
UP police follows a tip-off about beef into someone’s kitchen
UP police follows a tip-off about beef into someone’s kitchen
To be continued
UP police follows a tip-off about beef into someone’s kitchen
UP police follows a tip-off about beef into someone’s kitchen
India
Justice

Woman Records Man Allegedly Making Obscene Gestures on Train, Railway Authorities Respond

A woman’s train journey turned disturbing after she noticed a man allegedly making gestures in her direction. Her video has now reached railway authorities.
Publié le
06
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
UP police follows a tip-off about beef into someone’s kitchen
À suivre
UP police follows a tip-off about beef into someone’s kitchen

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