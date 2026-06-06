India
Politics

Abhijeet Dipke's First Speech After Landing in India

“How many more student suicides are you waiting for?” After arriving in India, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities and calling for the Education Minister’s resignation.
Published on
06
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party protest that Brut has been following on the ground.
Cockroach Janta Party protest that Brut has been following on the ground.
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party protest that Brut has been following on the ground.
Cockroach Janta Party protest that Brut has been following on the ground.
India
Politics

Abhijeet Dipke's First Speech After Landing in India

“How many more student suicides are you waiting for?” After arriving in India, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities and calling for the Education Minister’s resignation.
Publié le
06
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cockroach Janta Party protest that Brut has been following on the ground.
À suivre
Cockroach Janta Party protest that Brut has been following on the ground.

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