Abhijeet Dipke's First Speech After Landing in India
“How many more student suicides are you waiting for?” After arriving in India, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities and calling for the Education Minister’s resignation.
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Abhijeet Dipke's First Speech After Landing in India
“How many more student suicides are you waiting for?” After arriving in India, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed supporters at Jantar Mantar, demanding accountability over alleged exam irregularities and calling for the Education Minister’s resignation.
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