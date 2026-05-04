India
Politics

Election Reactions:

As counting trends begin to take shape across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, signs of both celebration and disappointment emerged among party workers. While initial trends point to a setback for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and gains for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, West Bengal is witnessing early indications of a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Published on
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Mother of RG Kar rape victims leads Bengal's Panihati seat
Mother of RG Kar rape victims leads Bengal's Panihati seat
To be continued
Mother of RG Kar rape victims leads Bengal's Panihati seat
Mother of RG Kar rape victims leads Bengal's Panihati seat
India
Politics

Election Reactions:

As counting trends begin to take shape across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, signs of both celebration and disappointment emerged among party workers. While initial trends point to a setback for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and gains for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, West Bengal is witnessing early indications of a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Publié le
04
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Mother of RG Kar rape victims leads Bengal's Panihati seat
À suivre
Mother of RG Kar rape victims leads Bengal's Panihati seat

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