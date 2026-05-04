Election Reactions:

As counting trends begin to take shape across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, signs of both celebration and disappointment emerged among party workers. While initial trends point to a setback for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu and gains for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, West Bengal is witnessing early indications of a strong performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party.