India
Politics

Even foreign media wants to know this about PM Modi: Why no press conferences?

The question has come up before on PM Modi's foreign visits. In May 2026, a similar moment unfolded during a joint media interaction with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.
Published on
13
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolver: Turkish President Erdoğan's parting gift to NATO leaders
Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolver: Turkish President Erdoğan's parting gift to NATO leaders
To be continued
Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolver: Turkish President Erdoğan's parting gift to NATO leaders
Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolver: Turkish President Erdoğan's parting gift to NATO leaders
India
Politics

Even foreign media wants to know this about PM Modi: Why no press conferences?

The question has come up before on PM Modi's foreign visits. In May 2026, a similar moment unfolded during a joint media interaction with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.
Publié le
13
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolver: Turkish President Erdoğan's parting gift to NATO leaders
À suivre
Gümüşay .357 Magnum revolver: Turkish President Erdoğan's parting gift to NATO leaders

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