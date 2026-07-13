Even foreign media wants to know this about PM Modi: Why no press conferences?
The question has come up before on PM Modi's foreign visits. In May 2026, a similar moment unfolded during a joint media interaction with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.
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Even foreign media wants to know this about PM Modi: Why no press conferences?
The question has come up before on PM Modi's foreign visits. In May 2026, a similar moment unfolded during a joint media interaction with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Oslo.
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