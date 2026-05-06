India
Politics

Himanta Biswa Sarma: The force behind BJP's Assam hattrick

He spent 20 years in the Congress party before becoming the most powerful face of the BJP in Northeast India. Brut explores the political journey of Himanta Biswa Sarma - the political strategist, the "troubleshooter" and the man known to many as "Mama." (edited)
Published on
06
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
To be continued
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
India
Politics

Himanta Biswa Sarma: The force behind BJP's Assam hattrick

He spent 20 years in the Congress party before becoming the most powerful face of the BJP in Northeast India. Brut explores the political journey of Himanta Biswa Sarma - the political strategist, the "troubleshooter" and the man known to many as "Mama." (edited)
Publié le
06
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?
À suivre
Will the new Bengal government deepen the Hindu–Muslim divide?

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