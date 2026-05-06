Himanta Biswa Sarma: The force behind BJP's Assam hattrick
He spent 20 years in the Congress party before becoming the most powerful face of the BJP in Northeast India. Brut explores the political journey of Himanta Biswa Sarma - the political strategist, the "troubleshooter" and the man known to many as "Mama." (edited)
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Himanta Biswa Sarma: The force behind BJP's Assam hattrick
He spent 20 years in the Congress party before becoming the most powerful face of the BJP in Northeast India. Brut explores the political journey of Himanta Biswa Sarma - the political strategist, the "troubleshooter" and the man known to many as "Mama." (edited)
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