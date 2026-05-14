Is India falling behind Pakistan in the narrative war?
Is India falling behind Pakistan in the narrative war? As the rules of modern warfare change, controlling the narrative is just as critical as military strength. But who is taking the lead here?
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Is India falling behind Pakistan in the narrative war?
Is India falling behind Pakistan in the narrative war? As the rules of modern warfare change, controlling the narrative is just as critical as military strength. But who is taking the lead here?
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