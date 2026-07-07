Imagine receiving a government job posting only to discover that your workplace doesn't actually exist. That's the bizarre situation that has sparked controversy in Madhya Pradesh, where a proposed 100-bed civil hospital in Indore's Khajrana area remained only on paper for years, even as government records showed staff appointments and operations. Here's what happened. What Is The Madhya Pradesh 'Ghost Hospital' Case? In 2020, the Madhya Pradesh government announced plans to build a 100-bed civil hospital in Khajrana, Indore, to improve healthcare services in the area. The proposed hospital was sanctioned with 87 approved posts, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. However, according to reports, construction never began, and by 2026, not a single brick had been laid. Despite this, official records continued to show the hospital as operational. Why Is The Hospital Controversy Making Headlines? The issue came under scrutiny after reports revealed that a laboratory technician was officially posted to the hospital on June 15, 2026, even though the hospital building did not exist. The revelation raised questions about how government staff could continue to be sanctioned and assigned to a facility that had never been constructed. Why Was The Hospital Never Built? According to the Chief Medical and Health Officer, the project was delayed because authorities could not identify suitable land in the urban area for the proposed hospital. Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said the site had originally housed an Urban Primary Health Centre, which was later upgraded on paper to a 50-bed hospital and subsequently to a 100-bed civil hospital. However, the expansion could not proceed because land for the new facility was never finalised. Where Were The Staff Working? Health officials clarified that employees appointed against the hospital's sanctioned posts were temporarily deployed to other government hospitals and Sanjeevani Clinics across Indore until the new hospital became operational. Officials maintained that while the hospital did not physically exist, the staff continued to provide healthcare services elsewhere. Political Row Over The 'Ghost Hospital' The controversy soon turned political. The Congress accused the state government of a major administrative failure and demanded a high-level inquiry. Former MP Sajjan Singh Verma alleged that the matter could amount to a "major scam", questioning how staff appointments and government records continued for a hospital that had never been built. Following the reports, the Indore district administration said it was identifying suitable government land and would seek approval for funds to begin construction of the long-delayed hospital.