Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Suvendu Adhikari will lead the first BJP government in West Bengal. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PM Modi, BJP Chief Ministers and senior party leaders. The BJP's victory in the state assembly elections ended the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule.
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Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.
Suvendu Adhikari will lead the first BJP government in West Bengal. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PM Modi, BJP Chief Ministers and senior party leaders. The BJP's victory in the state assembly elections ended the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule.
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