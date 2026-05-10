India
Politics

Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari will lead the first BJP government in West Bengal. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PM Modi, BJP Chief Ministers and senior party leaders. The BJP's victory in the state assembly elections ended the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule.
Published on
10
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Trump explains Melania typo
Trump explains Melania typo
To be continued
Trump explains Melania typo
Trump explains Melania typo
India
Politics

Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as first BJP Chief Minister of West Bengal.

Suvendu Adhikari will lead the first BJP government in West Bengal. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by PM Modi, BJP Chief Ministers and senior party leaders. The BJP's victory in the state assembly elections ended the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule.
Publié le
10
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Trump explains Melania typo
À suivre
Trump explains Melania typo

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