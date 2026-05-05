India
Politics

The Rise and Fall of one of the Most Prominent Female Politicians of India

From a modest background in Kolkata to becoming one of India’s most formidable leaders, Mamata Banerjee built her image as a relentless street fighter, taking on rivals, and surviving brutal attacks. She broke away to form the All India Trinamool Congress and went on to end decades of Left rule in West Bengal. But years later, the same leader who was once seen as the voice of the people faced growing criticism over governance, internal dissent, and most importantly, women’s safety. As political battles intensified and public sentiment shifted, questions began to emerge: did “Didi” lose touch with the very people who once powered her rise?
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
What stressed out Mamata Banerjee at a counting centre?
What stressed out Mamata Banerjee at a counting centre?
To be continued
What stressed out Mamata Banerjee at a counting centre?
What stressed out Mamata Banerjee at a counting centre?
India
Politics

The Rise and Fall of one of the Most Prominent Female Politicians of India

From a modest background in Kolkata to becoming one of India’s most formidable leaders, Mamata Banerjee built her image as a relentless street fighter, taking on rivals, and surviving brutal attacks. She broke away to form the All India Trinamool Congress and went on to end decades of Left rule in West Bengal. But years later, the same leader who was once seen as the voice of the people faced growing criticism over governance, internal dissent, and most importantly, women’s safety. As political battles intensified and public sentiment shifted, questions began to emerge: did “Didi” lose touch with the very people who once powered her rise?
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
What stressed out Mamata Banerjee at a counting centre?
À suivre
What stressed out Mamata Banerjee at a counting centre?

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