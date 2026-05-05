India
Politics

Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:

From Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba to districts like Howrah, Baharampur and Asansol, vandalism was reported across West Bengal post the declaration of election results, with TMC alleging that BJP was behind the damages.
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
To be continued
Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
India
Politics

Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:

From Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba to districts like Howrah, Baharampur and Asansol, vandalism was reported across West Bengal post the declaration of election results, with TMC alleging that BJP was behind the damages.
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
À suivre
Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics

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