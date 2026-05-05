Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
From Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba to districts like Howrah, Baharampur and Asansol, vandalism was reported across West Bengal post the declaration of election results, with TMC alleging that BJP was behind the damages.
/
/
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
From Kolkata's Tollygunge and Kasba to districts like Howrah, Baharampur and Asansol, vandalism was reported across West Bengal post the declaration of election results, with TMC alleging that BJP was behind the damages.
/
/
To learn more
No items found.