Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
He once vehemently rejected the idea of joining politics, even going against his father in a court of law. And then, he emerged as a giant slayer in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the duopoly of legacy parties DMK and AIADMK. This is the story of Vijay.
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Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics
He once vehemently rejected the idea of joining politics, even going against his father in a court of law. And then, he emerged as a giant slayer in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the duopoly of legacy parties DMK and AIADMK. This is the story of Vijay.
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