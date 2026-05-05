India
Politics

Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics

He once vehemently rejected the idea of joining politics, even going against his father in a court of law. And then, he emerged as a giant slayer in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the duopoly of legacy parties DMK and AIADMK. This is the story of Vijay.
Published on
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
To be continued
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
India
Politics

Vijay: The star who “threw away” his career for politics

He once vehemently rejected the idea of joining politics, even going against his father in a court of law. And then, he emerged as a giant slayer in Tamil Nadu politics, breaking the duopoly of legacy parties DMK and AIADMK. This is the story of Vijay.
Publié le
05
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:
À suivre
Vandalism in West Bengal following declaration of election results:

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