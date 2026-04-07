India
Society

23-year-old woman lost her life after a Mini Cooper hit her bike in Goa.

Days after a tourist from Bhopal died in a crash linked to alleged overspeeding in Goa, another fatal accident has been reported. A hotel employee died after a Mini Cooper rammed into her bike. Back-to-back crashes are once again raising questions around road safety and accountability in the coastal city...
Published on
07
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Joined and quit the same day: Doctor cited pressure to boost billing through ICU admissions.
Joined and quit the same day: Doctor cited pressure to boost billing through ICU admissions.
To be continued
Joined and quit the same day: Doctor cited pressure to boost billing through ICU admissions.
Joined and quit the same day: Doctor cited pressure to boost billing through ICU admissions.
India
Society

23-year-old woman lost her life after a Mini Cooper hit her bike in Goa.

Days after a tourist from Bhopal died in a crash linked to alleged overspeeding in Goa, another fatal accident has been reported. A hotel employee died after a Mini Cooper rammed into her bike. Back-to-back crashes are once again raising questions around road safety and accountability in the coastal city...
Publié le
07
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Joined and quit the same day: Doctor cited pressure to boost billing through ICU admissions.
À suivre
Joined and quit the same day: Doctor cited pressure to boost billing through ICU admissions.

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