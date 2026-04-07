23-year-old woman lost her life after a Mini Cooper hit her bike in Goa.
Days after a tourist from Bhopal died in a crash linked to alleged overspeeding in Goa, another fatal accident has been reported. A hotel employee died after a Mini Cooper rammed into her bike. Back-to-back crashes are once again raising questions around road safety and accountability in the coastal city...
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23-year-old woman lost her life after a Mini Cooper hit her bike in Goa.
Days after a tourist from Bhopal died in a crash linked to alleged overspeeding in Goa, another fatal accident has been reported. A hotel employee died after a Mini Cooper rammed into her bike. Back-to-back crashes are once again raising questions around road safety and accountability in the coastal city...
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