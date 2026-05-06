25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
What a vlogger said about Bihar’s Vikramshila Setu turned true after a section of the bridge collapsed into the Ganga, triggering a probe, traffic diversions, and measures to keep the state connected.
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25-year-old bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur
What a vlogger said about Bihar’s Vikramshila Setu turned true after a section of the bridge collapsed into the Ganga, triggering a probe, traffic diversions, and measures to keep the state connected.
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