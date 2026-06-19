India
Society

After the NEET and CBSE debacles, LoP Rahul Gandhi initiated a student movement.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students in Kota on 17 June 2026. It was the first leg of his “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign against the irregularities in the education system.
Published on
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
To be continued
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
India
Society

After the NEET and CBSE debacles, LoP Rahul Gandhi initiated a student movement.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students in Kota on 17 June 2026. It was the first leg of his “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign against the irregularities in the education system.
Publié le
19
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
À suivre
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives

On the same topic

we-went-back-to-the-places-where-infrastructural-negligence-took-lives
We Went Back to the Places Where Infrastructural Negligence Took Lives
surat-man-fakes-his-own-kidnapping-and-demands-ransom-from-family-owing-to-debt
Surat man fakes his own kidnapping and demands ransom from family owing to debt
intense-heatwave-forces-mumbai-residents-to-sleep-on-versova-beach
Intense heatwave forces Mumbai residents to sleep on Versova beach
ascetic-from-haryana-who-was-reportedly-remained-standing-for-years
Ascetic from Haryana who was reportedly remained standing for years
23-year-old-neet-aspirant-died-by-suicide
23-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide
the-geeta-and-sanjay-chopra-kidnapping-case-is-back-in-the-spotlight-after-the-raakh-series
The Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping case is back in the spotlight after the Raakh series.

To learn more

No items found.