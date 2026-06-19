After the NEET and CBSE debacles, LoP Rahul Gandhi initiated a student movement.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students in Kota on 17 June 2026. It was the first leg of his “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign against the irregularities in the education system.
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After the NEET and CBSE debacles, LoP Rahul Gandhi initiated a student movement.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi interacted with students in Kota on 17 June 2026. It was the first leg of his “Chhatron Ki Goonj” campaign against the irregularities in the education system.
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