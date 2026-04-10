India
Society

An argument broke out between Assam CM Himanta Biswa and a Lallantop Reporter

Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Jalukbari, Assam, to cast his vote on 9 April 2026. During a media interaction, Siddhant Mohan from The Lallantop questioned him about his use of language while referring to the Opposition, following which a heated exchange took place between the Chief Minister and the reporter.
Published on
10
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Minor gangraped in Lucknow
Minor gangraped in Lucknow
To be continued
Minor gangraped in Lucknow
Minor gangraped in Lucknow
India
Society

An argument broke out between Assam CM Himanta Biswa and a Lallantop Reporter

Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Jalukbari, Assam, to cast his vote on 9 April 2026. During a media interaction, Siddhant Mohan from The Lallantop questioned him about his use of language while referring to the Opposition, following which a heated exchange took place between the Chief Minister and the reporter.
Publié le
10
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Minor gangraped in Lucknow
À suivre
Minor gangraped in Lucknow

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