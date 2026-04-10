An argument broke out between Assam CM Himanta Biswa and a Lallantop Reporter

Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Jalukbari, Assam, to cast his vote on 9 April 2026. During a media interaction, Siddhant Mohan from The Lallantop questioned him about his use of language while referring to the Opposition, following which a heated exchange took place between the Chief Minister and the reporter.