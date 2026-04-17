India
Society

Dance-off between the groom and Shahid Kapoor

A wedding performance turned into an unexpected dance-off between the groom and Shahid Kapoor. Brut Moments brings you heartwarming stories we come across, because some moments deserve to be shared.
Published on
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Man walks on live wire
Man walks on live wire
To be continued
Man walks on live wire
Man walks on live wire
India
Society

Dance-off between the groom and Shahid Kapoor

A wedding performance turned into an unexpected dance-off between the groom and Shahid Kapoor. Brut Moments brings you heartwarming stories we come across, because some moments deserve to be shared.
Publié le
17
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Man walks on live wire
À suivre
Man walks on live wire

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