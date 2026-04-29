He asked security guards to recite the Kalma...
A man who asked security guards to recite the Kalma before stabbing them near Mumbai is now in police custody, with investigators probing possible radicalisation and links to extremist material.
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He asked security guards to recite the Kalma...
A man who asked security guards to recite the Kalma before stabbing them near Mumbai is now in police custody, with investigators probing possible radicalisation and links to extremist material.
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