India
Society

He asked security guards to recite the Kalma...

A man who asked security guards to recite the Kalma before stabbing them near Mumbai is now in police custody, with investigators probing possible radicalisation and links to extremist material.
Published on
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
India
Society

He asked security guards to recite the Kalma...

A man who asked security guards to recite the Kalma before stabbing them near Mumbai is now in police custody, with investigators probing possible radicalisation and links to extremist material.
Publié le
29
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Sikh man assaulted in Canada
À suivre
Sikh man assaulted in Canada

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