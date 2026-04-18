India
Society

How Islam reached South India? Dr. Shashi Tharoor Explains

At the national history conference held in Delhi on 11 April 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke about the many ways Indian history is understood and interpreted across regions.
Published on
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Foreign tourist harassed in Kerala
Foreign tourist harassed in Kerala
To be continued
Foreign tourist harassed in Kerala
Foreign tourist harassed in Kerala
India
Society

How Islam reached South India? Dr. Shashi Tharoor Explains

At the national history conference held in Delhi on 11 April 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke about the many ways Indian history is understood and interpreted across regions.
Publié le
18
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
Foreign tourist harassed in Kerala
À suivre
Foreign tourist harassed in Kerala

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