How Islam reached South India? Dr. Shashi Tharoor Explains
At the national history conference held in Delhi on 11 April 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke about the many ways Indian history is understood and interpreted across regions.
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How Islam reached South India? Dr. Shashi Tharoor Explains
At the national history conference held in Delhi on 11 April 2026, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor spoke about the many ways Indian history is understood and interpreted across regions.
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