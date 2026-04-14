Indian misbehaved with hotel staff in Thailand
An Indian misbehaving with hotel staff in Thailand has reignited the debate over tourists’ civic behaviour abroad Civic sense is a recurring conversation. A recent incident involving an Indian living abroad, renewed discussions online about their conduct in foreign spaces.
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Indian misbehaved with hotel staff in Thailand
An Indian misbehaving with hotel staff in Thailand has reignited the debate over tourists’ civic behaviour abroad Civic sense is a recurring conversation. A recent incident involving an Indian living abroad, renewed discussions online about their conduct in foreign spaces.
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