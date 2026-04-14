India
Society

Indian misbehaved with hotel staff in Thailand

An Indian misbehaving with hotel staff in Thailand has reignited the debate over tourists’ civic behaviour abroad Civic sense is a recurring conversation. A recent incident involving an Indian living abroad, renewed discussions online about their conduct in foreign spaces.
Published on
14
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A woman accused her father-in-law of assault in an alleged dowry harassment case.
A woman accused her father-in-law of assault in an alleged dowry harassment case.
To be continued
A woman accused her father-in-law of assault in an alleged dowry harassment case.
A woman accused her father-in-law of assault in an alleged dowry harassment case.
India
Society

Indian misbehaved with hotel staff in Thailand

An Indian misbehaving with hotel staff in Thailand has reignited the debate over tourists’ civic behaviour abroad Civic sense is a recurring conversation. A recent incident involving an Indian living abroad, renewed discussions online about their conduct in foreign spaces.
Publié le
14
/
04
/
2026
To be continued
A woman accused her father-in-law of assault in an alleged dowry harassment case.
À suivre
A woman accused her father-in-law of assault in an alleged dowry harassment case.

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